Nancy Lynn Gill
10/03/1970 - 01/22/2019
Nancy Lynn Gill passed away peacefully at Port Orange Hospice after a long illness. Nancy grew up in Miami, FL and moved to the Daytona area in 1986, graduating from Spruce Creek High School in 1988 and attended Daytona State. She worked at Home Depot, Wells Fargo and various jobs in the food and beverage industry. Family and friends will miss her beautiful smile and fun-loving heart. Nancy loved spending time with her friends, going to the beach and riding motorcycles. She was predeceased in death by her father Murphy Gill, step-father Bill Borden, grandparents Fred (Pat) and Twila Hether, Mary and Bud Chambers along with her precious dog Jack. She is survived by her mother Jeanie Hether Gill Borden, step-mother Cathy Gill, sister Deanna (Peter) Springer, step-brother Brett Borden and step-sister Kim Reilly, nephews Peter Springer and Jamie Reilly, many aunts and uncles, cousins and dear friends. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Volusia/Flagler Hospice, Tomoka Christian Church, or a .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019