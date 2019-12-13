|
Nancy McCullen Lordi
Aug. 2, 1930 - Dec. 11, 2019
Nancy McCullen Lordi, 89, New Smyrna Beach, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Mrs. Lordi was born in Upper Darby, PA and had been a resident of New Smyrna Beach since 1981, coming from Maitland. She was past president and member of the New Smyrna Beach Elks Ladies, Lodge 1557. She was also a member of the Post 4250 Auxiliary and American Legion Post #17 Auxiliary, both in New Smyrna Beach; the Eagles Aerie #4242 and the Moose Lodge #1835, both in Edgewater. Survivors include two sons, William J. (Ann) McCullen, III of Winter Park and Barry (Karen) McCullen of Longwood; one daughter, Nancy Hatcher of New Smyrna Beach; one brother, Joseph (Margaret) Hallinan of Havertown, PA; two sisters, Dorothy Hallinan Coyle of Philadelphia, PA and Mary Hallinan (Ron) McGonigle of Exton, PA; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William J. McCullen, Jr. in 1984; her second husband, Carmine Lordi in 1994 and her son, Bart McCullen in 2019. Visitation will be from 6PM until 8PM with a Wake service at 7:30 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach with Rev. Francis P. Nelson, C.Ss.R., assistant pastor as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019