|
|
Nancy Powers Brignoli
01/17/2019
Nancy passed away during the night of January 17, 2019, at home, with her family, after suffering a long illness. She was born Nancy Jane Powers in New Britain, CT to Edward Powers and Elsie (Deschamps) Powers and graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford, CT in 1953. She spent most of her life in Newington, Connecticut, before moving to Deland, Florida. Nancy also leaves a sister, Maureen Plourd of Port Orange, FL., as well as nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her brothers Ed and Bob Powers as well as her sister Jean (Powers) Gregory, all of Connecticut. Bob and Nancy were the proud grandparents of Sean Noddin, Anthony and Ashley Giuliano. Nancy graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1953 and held several different positions during her 18 years at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. After retiring to Florida, she became a member of the aquatics fitness program at the Deland YMCA. Nancy will be missed by her many friends for her sense of humor and outgoing nature. Her husband and her family will miss her with undying love. A Memorial service followed by a reception will be held for her on March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 107 North Euclid. Ave., Lake Helen, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nancy's favorite charity, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019