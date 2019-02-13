|
|
Nancy Priscella Kitchens
03/01/1948 - 02/09/2019
Nancy Priscella Kitchens, age 70, who resided with her daughter in Port Orange, FL, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at Hailfax Health Hospice. She was born on March 1, 1948 in Chattaroy, West Virginia. Her parents were Floyd Blackburn and Creetie Charles Blackburn. She loved baking, sewing and had an amazing green thumb. Most of all Nancy was known for her love of being a mother and grandmother. She was married for 48 years to Charlie Kitchens Sr. (deceased). She is survived by her three children, Kenneth Kitchens (Nannette), Charlie Kitchens Jr (Nickol), Karla Crenshaw and fiancé Russell Goring, eight grandchildren: Courtney Kitchens, Madison Kitchens, Peyton Kitchens, Dustin Crenshaw, Kyle Crenshaw, Kayla Bowers, Cierra Kitchens, Katelynn Kitchens. She also leaves behind one great grandchild, Charlotte Kitchens, her life long "daughter like" friend Patty Caruso and "son like" Douglas Mack, and one sister, Lavon Blackburn. She is predeceased by three sisters and two brothers. In lieu of Flowers, please send all donations to Port Orange Halifax Health Hospice at 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Services will be held at Halifax Health Hospice on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019