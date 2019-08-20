Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
DeLand, FL
Nancy Priscilla Harrel


1934 - 2019
Nancy Priscilla Harrel Obituary
Nancy Priscilla Harrel
08/13/1934 - 08/09/2019
Nancy Priscilla Harrel, 84, passed away on August 9, 2019 in DeLand, FL. After relocating from New Jersey in 1959 she worked for a local newspaper and insurance company. She is survived by her brother William Harrel of Ocala, Fl. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11am at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand with Reverend Bill Tate officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2019
