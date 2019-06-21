|
|
Nancy Roberts
12/21/1936 - 06/16/2019
Nancy Roberts, formerly Nee Wiggins was born in Woodsville, NH. Married David A Roberts 8/1955 and settled in Lake Helen. Nancy is survived by 3 sons, Dean, Dale and Dane, 3 grandchildren Angie Thomas, Faye Nosbisch and Josh Roberts, and 3 great-grandchildren Madison Thomas, Haley and Doug Nosbisch. Brother/sister Rowland Wiggins and Diana Morgan.
Worked for Dean Witter for 20 years, volunteer with the American Legion and friend to all she met and beloved BFF Dean Masters. Loved to travel, do ceramics, EBay, bingo and penny slots. She'll be missed. A Remembrance Service will be held at the American Legion Hall, 109 Cassadaga Rd.,Lake Helen, FL at 2:00 PM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019