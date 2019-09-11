|
|
Nancy Upchurch Summers
May 1, 1939 - September 8, 2019
Nancy Upchurch Summers, 80, of DeLand, Fl, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her family cherishes her memory. The funeral service will be held at 2 pm on September 15, 2019 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Father Brian Garrison will be officiating. Interment and Reception will follow at Canterbury House at St. Barnabas. Nancy was born in Chapel Hill, NC on May 1, 1939. She graduated from Deland High School in 1957 and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Florida State University in 1961. She remained an avid fan throughout her life. Nancy and her husband Dale Shepard moved to Corpus Christi, TX in 1961. There she worked as a Social Worker at the Corpus Christi Drug Abuse Council for a number of years and was active at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. Nancy returned to DeLand, FL in 1993, where she married her childhood sweetheart John Summers on March 5, 1994. Nancy enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. She was also actively involved in Alpha Xi Delta sorority, Book Club, Altar Guild at St. Barnabas.. One of her favorite activities was playing bridge both with friends and in tournaments as a fierce competitor. Nancy is survived by her three children: Shawn (Gary) Buch of Deltona, FL, Stacey (Randy) Wilkins of Dallas, TX, Roger (Liza) Shepard of Leander, TX, and her step-children Jay (Landa) Summers, Mike (Nicki) Summers, Scotti (John) Chawluk, Marty (Rachel) Summers, and her sister Faye Wall. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Sydney, Lynden, Allie, Riley, Parker, Taylor, Marissa, Gabe, Sara Margaret, Allison, Andrew, Sophie, Jacob, and Jordan. Nancy is preceded in death by her cherished husband of 19 years, John Summers, her parents Sidney and Margaret Upchurch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 319 W. Wisconsin Ave, DeLand FL 32720 or at website easytithe.com/stbdeland.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019