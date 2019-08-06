Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Edgewater Union Church
500 S. Ridgewood Ave
Edgewater, FL
View Map
1935 - 2019
April 29, 1935 - August 5, 2019
Edgewater, FL – Nancy E. White, 84, died peacefully in Edgewater, Fl.
Nancy was born in Haverhill, MA on April 29, 1935 to John Freeman and Marion (Maddox) Hackett.
She graduated from Lawrence Vocational as an LPN, then received her A.S. from Daytona Beach Community College as an RN.
Nancy worked as staff coordinator at Ocean View Nursing Home, New Smyrna Beach for many years. She then worked for Dr. Frank Farmers office, New Smyrna Beach, Fl before retiring.
She was very active in the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Jane Sheldon Chapter and served as a past Regent.
Among her passions she loved a good game of cribbage, reading, boating, puzzles and ancestry re-search.
Nancy is preceded in death by her sisters Muriel Reed, Gertrude Piccirillo and brother Kenneth Hackett, first husband, Curtis C Bouchard, her son Curtis C Bouchard Jr., daughter Cathleen A Bouchard, husband Walter White Jr. Lt. Col Army Ret and step son Walter White IV. She is survived by her children Debra Bouchard, Patricia Bouchard Towsley and her husband Leo, step-daughter Louise White Peters and her husband Jim, brothers Raymond Hackett and his wife Donna, Robert Hackett and his wife Ann, grandchildren Meredith(Brian) and Lindsay, great-grandchildren Alexis(Jake), Mikai, Andrew and Selina, many nieces and nephews. Nancy had a wonderful life and thank you for all that made it so.
Celebration of life service will be held at the Edgewater Union Church, 500 S. Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater FL 32132 on Sunday August 18th at 12:00 following the regular church service.
Burial will be at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH with a grave side service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
A special thank you to the staff of Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater, Fl., and Rev. Ned Michaels.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2019
