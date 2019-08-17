|
Nancy Wilson McAdams Walters
December 2, 1946 - August 13, 2019
Nancy Wilson McAdams Walters of Flagler Beach (72), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Advent Hospice in Orlando, FL. Nancy was born in Bunnell, Florida on December 2, 1946. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lorraine Wilson, and the love of her life, Tom Walters. She is survived by two siblings, Arthur Jr of Flagler Beach and Peggy Bryant (Bill) of Palm Coast. She has two daughters, Elisabeth Gadd (Jim) of Oviedo and Lori (Jim) of Orlando, and a step-son, Philip Murray (Susan) of Orange Park. She has four grandchildren, Tyler Newberry (Vanessa) of Clemson, SC, Kyle Newberry of Liberty, SC, and Madison and Cooper Cadorette of Orlando, FL, as well as three great grandchildren, Rachel, Ashley and Jacob of Clemson, SC.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019