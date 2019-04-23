Home

Nasser Babazadeh

Nasser Babazadeh Obituary
Nasser Babazadeh
04/22/2019
Nasser Babazadeh, 81, patriarch of the Babazadeh and Hosseini families, retired construction mogul, entrepreneur, philanthropist, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on April 22nd. Nasser, throughout his life, founded and invested in many companies. He served on numerous boards and gave generously to nonprofits. As a young civil engineer, Nasser started a construction company and grew it into a conglomerate, building high-rises, hospitals, hotels and other commercial buildings. Nasser was involved in management and served on the board of directors of many companies. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Feri. He's survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ali Babazadeh and Dr. Mina Zahedi, and their children, Arman and Daria; and his daughter and son-in-law, Marjan and Mike Kargar, and their three children, Keanu, Kayla and Dana. His other son, Arash, predeceased him. He's also survived by his brother, Mansour Babazadeh, and sister, Marzi Dezhkam, as well as many other family members. The family will receive friends from noon-to-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Burial service will follow immediately at Volusia Memorial Park Cemetery, 550 N. Nova Road in Ormond Beach. A memorial service will be held at the family's home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Farshad Babazadeh Honors Program at Food Brings Hope or the donor's .

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
