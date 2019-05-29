|
|
Nat Kosak
12/26/1929 - 04/29/2019
Nat Kosak passed away on April 29, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on December 26, 1929 to Nathaniel Kosak and Nellie O'Connell Kosak, in Malden, MA. He graduated from Arlington High School and Tufts University. Immediately upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Korean War. Upon returning home, he began a career in the paper industry with a long tenure at International Paper (IP), where he served as General Manager of several manufacturing plants in various parts of the United States. He loved his work. He retired in 1990, and moved to Ormond Beach, FL, where he joined SCORE Chapter 87 and went on to become Chapter Chairman and eventually North Florida District Chairman. During his tenure at Chapter 87, the chapter was named as SCORE Chapter of the Year for the first time. He was a character who loved to laugh and share his sense of humor. Most importantly, he was a loving husband and father and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathryn D. Kosak, and a large and loving family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Halifax Plantation Clubhouse on June 7, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, for all family and friends who would like to share their memories and stories. The Kosak family would like to thank all the staff at Bridgeview Nursing Home for their loving and professional care over the past four years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to June 2, 2019