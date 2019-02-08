Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Natalie Hewitt
Natalie "June" Hewitt


Natalie "June" Hewitt
03/18/1930 - 02/05/2019
June was born March 18, 1930 and died Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019 at age 88. She was happily married to George A. Hewitt, Sr. for 71 years and they were residents of Port Orange, Florida for 35 years. June was a wonderful wife to her husband George and a loving mother to four children. She was a homemaker and enjoyed exercising, crafts, and most of all her family and friends. Together with George, she saw most of America traveling in a motorhome. In addition, she was a congregant of the Kingdom Hall of Port Orange. June was predeceased by her sons Dwight B. Hewitt and William S. Hewitt. She is survived and will be sorely missed by her devoted husband George A. Hewitt, Sr., son George A. Hewitt, Jr., daughter Linda N. (Edwin) Jacobs, grandchildren Adrienne M. (Trevor) Hewitt, Robin L. Jackson, Maury R. Field, Alexa J. Field, three great-grandchildren and her little pet cockatiel Prissy. The family has arrange private memorial services. Condolences may be extended to the family at VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
