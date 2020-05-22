Natalie L. Treharne
01/01/1931 - 05/22/2020
Natalie Louise Treharne, age 86, of Edgewater, Florida passed away on May 22 , 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater, Florida. Born in Youngstown, Ohio to Harold and Thelma Ohl, Natalie grew up in Austintown, Ohio. Natalie graduated from Youngstown State University with bachelors degree in education. She married her true love, high school sweetheart, Bob Treharne in 1954. Bob and Nancy moved to Willard, Ohio where they raised their two daughters Cindy and Susan. Natalie taught for 20 years at East Side Elementary School in Willard, Ohio. She received her Master's Degree in education in 1971. After their children were grown, they moved to Akron, Ohio where she continued as a substitute teacher. Natalie managed a full time teaching position, a busy family, a cottage, a home and a social life with ease and gave her full attention to each of these jobs. She was a devoted mother and wife to her family and always welcomed friends and family with love and warmth. She instilled the balance of a strong work ethic and most importantly a loving home life in her daughters. She was a life long friend to many. Bob and Natalie retired to Hacienda del Rio in Edgewater where they lived in a wonderful community for over 25 years. The couple enjoyed so many wonderful times on La Gardinia with neighborhood friends and family. Natalie taught water aerobics into her 80s at the Hacienda del Rio clubhouse.
When Bob passed away in 2019, Natalie resided at Brilliance Assisted Living and most recently at Tiffany on the River. The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the staff of both faciliies for their loving care of our mother. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Cindy (Reed) Graf of Mequon, Wisconsin and Susan (Michael) Bray of Edgewater; 3 grandsons, Josh (Leah) Bray of Centerville, Ohio; Kyle Bray of Columbus, Ohio and Dr. Alex (Claudia) Graf of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; great grandson, Matt Bray of Centerville, Ohio; Fitgerald Graf of Wisconsin, 2 great granddaughters, Claire Bray of Centerville, Ohio and Georgia Graf of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Natalie was preceded in death by husband Bob, her parents and one sister, Delores "Dolly" Wheeler of Youngstown, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Natalie and Bob at their family resting place in Youngstown,¬¬ Ohio as soon as safe gathering and travel are permitted. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com. Charitable contributions made be donated in Natalie's honor to: Halifax Health Hospice 4140 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32141.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.