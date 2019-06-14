|
|
Neal Dennis Waidelich
01/17/1953 - 06/03/2019
Neal Dennis Waidelich,66, passed away June 3, 2019. No memorial service is scheduled at this time.
Mr Waidelich was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. He moved to DeLand in 1957.
In 1966, he and his family moved to Bangkok, Thailand. Neal graduated from the International School Bangkok in 1971. While in Thailand he developed an interest in collecting Asian antique. After graduation, he lived in Hawaii for a few years going to school and working security at the airport. In 1976 he moved back to DeLand and began working for Caulkins Electric. He was always willing to help a friend if they needed it. He is survived by his daughter, Delaney, his mother Elaine along with his sister, Claudia and his two brother, Ron and Jeff.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019