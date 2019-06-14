Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Waidelich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Dennis Waidelich


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Neal Dennis Waidelich Obituary
Neal Dennis Waidelich
01/17/1953 - 06/03/2019
Neal Dennis Waidelich,66, passed away June 3, 2019. No memorial service is scheduled at this time.
Mr Waidelich was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. He moved to DeLand in 1957.
In 1966, he and his family moved to Bangkok, Thailand. Neal graduated from the International School Bangkok in 1971. While in Thailand he developed an interest in collecting Asian antique. After graduation, he lived in Hawaii for a few years going to school and working security at the airport. In 1976 he moved back to DeLand and began working for Caulkins Electric. He was always willing to help a friend if they needed it. He is survived by his daughter, Delaney, his mother Elaine along with his sister, Claudia and his two brother, Ron and Jeff.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now