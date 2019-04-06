|
Necia Joan Dicken
04/26/1946 - 04/01/2019
Necia Dicken, 72, of Port Orange, passed away in her home on April 1st. She was preceded in death by her husband David Dicken, and her son Eric Dicken. She is survived by her daughter, Tracie Dicken Roberts, son-in-law Boe Roberts, grandson Payton Dicken, her sisters Eleanor Malloy and Leona Oostman, lifetime best friend Rita Echtenkamp, and many more close and loving friends. Necia was born in Chicago, IL and with her family moved to Florida in 1990. Necia loved to live life outdoors and could often be found on the beach, kayaking the Rainbow River or sitting beside her pool. Necia was known as a kind and loving woman, a devoted mother, wife and fierce friend. Necia battled COPD for many years and fought hard to live a normal life with this disease. Tracie will be holding a private Celebration of Life at the family home for her mother's friends and family on April 26th on what would have been Necia's 73rd birthday.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019