1/1
Neil Joseph Grenier
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Joseph Grenier
July 30, 1942 - Sept. 20,2020
Neil Joseph Grenier, 78, of Port Orange Florida, died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Linda and their children by his side, after several months of declining health. Neil was predeceased by his parents Lorraine Turgeon Grenier, Joseph Grenier and his brothers Lyndon Grenier, and Joseph Grenier. Neil was born in Holyoke Massachusetts on July 30th, 1942. He graduated from Chicopee Vocational High School and soon after that he enlisted in the United States Navy. Neil traveled the world on the U.S.S. Newport News and achieved the rank of E-4 SK3. As a very proud military veteran he often talked about his times at port and specifically in Morocco. Neil separated active duty and settled down in Chicopee MA where he met his wife Linda Blanchard Grenier, together they moved to Enfield, CT where they raised their two boys Rob and Marc, spending many summers at their Lake House in Holland, MA, or surrounded by friends at their campfire in Granville, MA. Neil and Linda were married on November 27th, 1971. Married nearly 49 years, Neil loved Linda very much and would always surprise her with flowers for every special occasion and he will be terribly missed. Neil worked as a Correctional Officer for The State of Connecticut for 20 Years. He enjoyed many hobbies and had a love for auto mechanics and fast cars. Neil was a craftsman that could fix anything. He was one of those guys who would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone fix anything. Neil was a member of the American Legion in Enfield, CT for many years, and enjoyed conversations with veterans and retired correctional officers. Neil is survived by his spouse Linda Grenier, his sons Robert Grenier and his wife Sara E. Grenier of Fort Worth, TX, and Marc Grenier and his wife Sara J. Grenier of Statesboro, GA, and his beloved Grandchildren Julian, Nicholas, Ashton, Gracie, Kayla, Kylie and Gabriella, along with his cousin Heidi and many other family and friends. Private services will be held for close family in the coming weeks. If you wish to celebrate Neil's life please raise a glass, light your favorite cigar, or enjoy a campfire in his honor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The MDS Foundation 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150 Yardville, NJ 08620 or at mds-foundation.org. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved