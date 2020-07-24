1/1
Nellie K. Durling
1922 - 2020
Nellie K. Durling
Sept. 12, 1922 - July 22, 2020
Nellie K. Durling, 97, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on July 22, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born on September 12, 1922, in Elmira, New York to the late Joseph and Katherine Koziraski. Nellie moved to this area in 1959 from Seneca Falls, NY where she worked as a bank teller. In 1961, she moved with her family to Schenectady, NY and then to Norwalk, CT and finally back to Daytona Beach in 1972. She worked for SunTrust Bank as an internal auditor. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and served as Recorder and Senior Regent. She loved to travel and she and her late husband would travel the US and Europe and they enjoyed taking cruises. She enjoyed playing bingo, boating, fishing and spending time with her family. She was number seven of eight children and is survived by her younger sister, Julia Iaconis. Survivors include her daughter, Marguerite "Peggy" Durling and her son, Stephen (Catherine) Durling, III. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Stephen M. Durling, Jr. in 2005. No services have been planned but condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
