Nelson Lee Reed, Sr.
June 2, 1937 - November 1, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Nelson Lee Reed, Sr., 82, who passed on November 1, 2019, in Daytona Beach, FL, will be 3 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at New St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. C.L. Robinson, pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Wed. Nov. 6) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home and from 1:30 PM until service time on Thursday at the church. Mr.Reed was born June 2, 1937 in Caryville, FL to the late Nelson Reed and Emma Dawson Griffin. He enjoyed western movies and gardening. He gave his life to Christ while attending New St. James MBC and loved his Pastor and Pastor's wife. He was so grateful for the love and attention given to him by the other church members and the Deacons that took such good care of him. He was also a member of New St. James "God's Soldiers" and he received God's Soldiers Senior Emeritus Award in 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, 3 daughters, Denise Murphy (Issac), Patricia Reed and Paula R. Reed, all of Daytona Beach,; 4 sons, Morris Reed, Tony Reed, James Reed and Joseph Reed (Maxine), all of Daytona Beach, ; 4 brothers, Samuel L. Griffin, Rockledge, FL, Alphonso Griffin, Sr., Thomas L. Griffin (Janice), all of Daytona Beach, and Teddy J. Griffin (Tonya), Deltona, FL; 1 sister-in-law, Mary A. Holmes; 1 uncle, Tom Dawson; great aunts, Penny Dudley, Beulah Bowers and Lizzie Simpson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019