More Obituaries for Neoma Parish
Neoma Ramonia Smith Parish


1928 - 2020
Neoma Ramonia Smith Parish Obituary
Neoma Ramonia Smith Parish
11/9/1928 - 4/10/2020
Neoma Ramonia Smith Parish, 91 of Pierson passed away April 10, 2020 at Ridgecrest Nursing and Rehab Center in DeLand. She was born in Pierson on November 9, 1928. She is survived by 2 sons, Ronald Parish and David Parish, sister Ruth Barfield, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
