|
|
Nichol "Nikki" K. Pedersen
March 22, 1985 - October 6, 2019
Nichol Kristine Pedersen (Nikki), came into this world in Gainesville, FL, already an honorary Gator, on March 22, 1985. She left on her own terms on October 6, 2019, at age 34 after a lengthy illness – one of the bravest decisions imaginable. She is survived by her parents, Grace Pedersen, Dan Pedersen, and 2 siblings: Sean and Danielle Pedersen; 4 grandparents; 6 aunts and uncles, and so many cousins and friends. Nikki was an athlete, nurse, and the oldest of 3. Her zest for life and her ability to bring light into so many family members and friends was amazing to watch, both in her growing up and up to her last days. Her smile alone would light up ANY room she walked into and is just one that all will miss. Nikki graduated Spruce Creek High School with honors and letters in 2 sports, basketball and softball. Nikki was a gymnast and competed statewide, in addition to attending gymnastics camp with Bella Karolyi, world renowned gymnastics coach to Olympic gymnasts, even sinking a canoe with a friend in his private lake. Nikki then earned her LPN degree from Daytona State College (although she was always a GATOR). She spent her last months reconnecting to friends and family, and in her own way, left all of us with the best memories of her life. She apologized to everyone she had ever hurt by her actions and was forgiven by all. Rest in peace baby girl. A Celebration of Nikki's Life will be held Saturday, October 26th at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach beginning at 1pm, with a reception following at the funeral home until 5pm. Services entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, Daytona Beach FL. Online condolences may be shared at: www.pinellofuneralhome.com; (386) 252-7777.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019