Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
For more information about
Nicholas Davidowsky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Davidowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas ("Nick") Davidowsky


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas ("Nick") Davidowsky Obituary
Nicholas ("Nick") Davidowsky
05/22/1930 - 05/18/2019
Nicholas ("Nick") Davidowsky, 88, of Sea Colony, Palm Coast, FL, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born 5/22/1930 in Brooklyn, NY, Nicholas enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 21 and was honorably discharged in 1953. Nicholas married Dorothy Draugel in 1957. He worked for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and then Prudential Life Insurance Company before joining Fortunoff, a Long Island department store, from which he retired in 1995. Nicholas and Dorothy raised three children in Hicksville, NY and moved to Sea Colony in 1996. He was active with the Palm Coast Elks, Flagler County Marine Corps League Detachment #876 and was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Nicholas enjoyed playing games and cards (especially Pinochle), dabbling in the stock market, a good joke, and a "very dry" martini. Nicholas is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Dorothy, and their loving children, Michael Davidowsky of NY, Richard Davidowsky of CO, and Cathleen Davidowsky of NY. Family and friends will be received Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3PM - 5PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South where a memorial service will be held at 5PM. Interment with full Military Honors will take place Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Marine Corps League Foundation http://www.mclfoundation.org/memorials.html or the Patient Advocate Foundation www.patientadvocate.org.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now