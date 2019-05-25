|
Nicholas ("Nick") Davidowsky
05/22/1930 - 05/18/2019
Nicholas ("Nick") Davidowsky, 88, of Sea Colony, Palm Coast, FL, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born 5/22/1930 in Brooklyn, NY, Nicholas enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 21 and was honorably discharged in 1953. Nicholas married Dorothy Draugel in 1957. He worked for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and then Prudential Life Insurance Company before joining Fortunoff, a Long Island department store, from which he retired in 1995. Nicholas and Dorothy raised three children in Hicksville, NY and moved to Sea Colony in 1996. He was active with the Palm Coast Elks, Flagler County Marine Corps League Detachment #876 and was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Nicholas enjoyed playing games and cards (especially Pinochle), dabbling in the stock market, a good joke, and a "very dry" martini. Nicholas is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Dorothy, and their loving children, Michael Davidowsky of NY, Richard Davidowsky of CO, and Cathleen Davidowsky of NY. Family and friends will be received Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3PM - 5PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South where a memorial service will be held at 5PM. Interment with full Military Honors will take place Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Marine Corps League Foundation http://www.mclfoundation.org/memorials.html or the Patient Advocate Foundation www.patientadvocate.org.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019