Nicholas "Nick" John Shelton II
June 21, 1974 - September 5, 2019
Nicholas "Nick" John Shelton II, age 45, of Tampa, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 5, 2019. Nicholas was born June 21, 1974. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carrie Bell "Mossie" Kahl and his grandfather Maynard Kahl, who stood in as his father and spiritual mentor. Nick was also blessed with Mario "Pipo" Torres as a strong fatherly figure. Nick is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kimberly Shelton; his mother, Terry Shelton; three children: Brittany Lynn Silcox, Travis Dalton Silcox (Breanne), Kyla Briann Floyd, and one granddaughter, Aubree Lynn Silcox. Nick was blessed with close cousins that were more like siblings; Crystal (Herb) Hanson, Seth Kahl and Chasity Kahl.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation will be 2 pm - 4 pm with a funeral service at 4:00 pm at Wells Memorial Funeral Home 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for monetary donations to assist in covering expenses. Donations may be made directly to his wife or through Zelle app using 386-292-5193. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Shelton family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019