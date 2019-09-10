Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
(813) 752-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas John "Nick" Shelton II


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas John "Nick" Shelton II Obituary
Nicholas "Nick" John Shelton II
June 21, 1974 - September 5, 2019
Nicholas "Nick" John Shelton II, age 45, of Tampa, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 5, 2019. Nicholas was born June 21, 1974. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carrie Bell "Mossie" Kahl and his grandfather Maynard Kahl, who stood in as his father and spiritual mentor. Nick was also blessed with Mario "Pipo" Torres as a strong fatherly figure. Nick is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kimberly Shelton; his mother, Terry Shelton; three children: Brittany Lynn Silcox, Travis Dalton Silcox (Breanne), Kyla Briann Floyd, and one granddaughter, Aubree Lynn Silcox. Nick was blessed with close cousins that were more like siblings; Crystal (Herb) Hanson, Seth Kahl and Chasity Kahl.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation will be 2 pm - 4 pm with a funeral service at 4:00 pm at Wells Memorial Funeral Home 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for monetary donations to assist in covering expenses. Donations may be made directly to his wife or through Zelle app using 386-292-5193. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Shelton family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now