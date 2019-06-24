|
Nicholas "The Great" Rossi
February 6, 1928 - June 23, 2019
Nicholas "Poppy" Rossi, 91, died on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Oceanview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Smyrna Beach surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Waterbury, Connecticut on February 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Nicola and Concetta (Datillio) Rossi. He has resided in New Smyrna Beach, FL since 1981. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Rosemary (McGuire) Rossi.
He served in the US Navy during World War II. Mr. Rossi owned and operated Nick's Lawn Care in New Smyrna Beach for 30 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters and two sons and their spouses: Sharon Lombardi and her husband Salvatore; Deborah Scalo and her husband John; Rosemary Boiano and her husband Robert; Nicholas Rossi, and Joseph Rossi and his wife Bridgette. He was a loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren: Jennifer Sarro, Michelle DePalma, John Scalo, Steven Lombardi, Jeffrey Rossi, Laura Tetteris, Gregory Rossi, Mark Boiano, Julie Ambrose, Anna Daniele and Nicholas DeLuca. He is also survived by 30 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He is survived by two sisters, Rita DeSantis and Dorothy Jenkins, as well as one brother, Richard Rossi. He was predeceased by three brothers, Henry, Raymond and Robert and four sisters Dolores Marino, Gloria Tedesco, Lucille Houseknect and Judy Mooney.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Oceanview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who treated him with dignity and loving care.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sea Pines Memorial Garden in Edgewater, Florida with the Reverend Francis Nelson, C.S.s.R., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 24 to June 25, 2019