Nick Apostolos


Nick Apostolos Obituary
Nick Apostolos
04/05/1935 - 05/26/2019
Nick Apostolos, 84, of Daytona Beach passed away peacefully Sunday May 26, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born April 5, 1935 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Nick emigrated to Daytona in the late 1960's where he owned a series of restaurants, gift shops and properties. He was a long-standing member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. He is survived by his son, Iain; two daughters, Xanthe Coles and Caroline Gendron; a sister, Mary Beaudoin and four granddaughters, Esme and Phoebe Coles and Sophia and Lily Apostolos. A funeral service will be held today (Wednesday) at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with interment following at Hillside Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service Wednesday at the church.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
