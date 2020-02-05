|
|
Nickolas Theodore Pappas
Dec. 22, 1941 - feb. 1, 2020
Nickolas Theodore Pappas passed away due to natural causes on February 1, 2020 at 78 years of age. Nick was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 22, 1941 to Thomas and Evelyn Pappas and preceded in death by his sister, Connie Ginakes (1939-2003). He served in the Army Reserve after graduating from Central High School in Minneapolis in 1959. Nick moved to Florida in the 1970's and was a resident of New Smyrna Beach for over 35 years, where he owned several restaurants in the Central Florida area including most notably Stavros Pizza and the Surf Lounge in New Smyrna Beach. Nick loved to fish, play pool, and spend time with his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Lori Ann Pappas (Lanz) and their beloved daughter, Taylor. Nick was cherished by his family to include in-laws: Bill & Lois Lanz of St. Cloud, Gary Lanz (Lynn) of St. Cloud, and Demos Ginakes (Barbara) of Daytona Beach. Other family members include his nieces and nephews Nicole May, Christopher Ginakes (Lila), Marissa Jonner (Jocke), Garrett Lanz and Brianna Lanz; and great-nieces and nephews: Alexander, Alia, Madeline, Marisa, Sebastian, and Lukas. Services for Nick will include a visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm followed immediately by a prayer service at Lohman Funeral Home located at 1201 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, Florida 32127.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020