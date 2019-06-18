|
|
Nickoles A. Lange
Aug. 13, 1962 - June 14, 2019
Nickoles A. Lange, 56, passed away June 14, 2019 at Hospice in Edgewater. He was born in New Smyrna Beach, at Bert Fish Memorial Hospital. Survivors include 4 brothers: Larry, Lamont, Martin and Jeff Lange, 3 sisters: Connie Nilsen, Karen Himes and Jane Moye, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Warren and Bonnie Lange and brother, Steven Lange. Nick spent all of his life in the New Smyrna Beach area. He liked old cars and motorcycles, loved carpentry work and was very kind-hearted. There will be a gathering for family and friends in Nick's honor at 2932 Lime Tree Dr., Florida Shores Clubhouse, Edgewater, FL 32141 from 5-9 pm on Thursday, June 20th.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019