Nicole Marie Farmer
July 15, 1990 - Nov. 29, 2019
On November 29, 2019, Nicole Marie Farmer, of Deltona, leaving behind her wheelchair & earthly "limitations", took flight into Heaven and RAN into the loving arms of Jesus! Although she faced several health issues over her 29 years, she never complained and inspired everyone with her positive outlook on life. A Florida native, Nicole resided under the loving care of her Mother & Step-Dad, Ann & Bruce Budd. Nicole is survived by a large and loving family: Parents, Ann & Bruce Budd; Kevin & Marilyn Farmer; Sister and Brother-in-law, Shari & John Frink; Nephew, Lucas Frink; Grandparents, Angelo Ortolano & Doris Kidd; Step-Brothers and Sisters, Billy & Sarah Pirollo; Jessica Douglas, Nathan Budd, Damien Budd; Step-Nieces and Nephews, McKenna Pirollo, Jazmyn, Aliyah & Isaiah Douglas; and MANY Aunts, Uncles & Cousins that she loved very much! A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow. It will be held at: The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. M.L. King Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725. We welcome anyone who knew and loved Nicole to join us. If you would like to share a memory of Nicole for her family and loved ones, please visit www.baldaufffuneralhome.com . *In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Nicole to: The Arc of Volusia, 100 Jimmy Huger Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 29, 2019