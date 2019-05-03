|
Nicole Purcell
04/03/1986 - 04/18/2019
Nicole Catherine Purcell, 33, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 18, 2019. She was born in Daytona Beach and graduated from the University of North Florida. Nicole loved Disney and spending time with family & friends but her greatest joy in life was being a Mama. Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving boyfriend, Josh Sowers and their sons Weston and Grayson, father John (Doreen) Purcell, mother Susan Pauly, Sisters: Jennifer (Rich) Boulton, Lauren Purcell, Shawna (Jordie) Hoeck, her beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephew, many friends and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. A Celebration of Life for Nicole will be held on Saturday, May 11th at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond, 733 W. Granada Blvd. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11am and service will follow at noon. A fund for her children's care has been established in Nicole's name if you would prefer a donation in lieu of flowers. Please refer to Facebook or ask any family member for information.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019