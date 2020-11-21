Niki Perakis
Jan. 21, 1962 - Nov. 19, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Niki Perakis announce her passing at Clearwater Hospice on Nov. 19, 2020 surrounded by family. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Daytona Memorial Park at graveside. Niki graduated from Florida State University. Her passions were writing poetry, reading and tennis. In her teens, she played competitive tennis in Florida. Niki imbued a generous spirit and kindness to others inherited from her parents, Kathy and Mike Perakis. They never hesitated to give when someone was in need. At age 24, Hodgkins disease interrupted Niki's life goals. Subsequent recurrences requiring chemotherapy and radiation became more challenging as pain permeated her daily living. Recently, another bout of cancer was diagnosed and sadly was not treatable. Niki is survived by her sisters, Monica Perakis, Stacy Perakis (Larry White); nieces Alexandra McDonald and Gabriela White; cousins Stasia Warren (and son Adam), Rita Forsyth (Jack), Mary Ellen Papadeas and Peter Perakis. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Kathy Perakis and sister Tina Perakis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.