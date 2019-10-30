|
Nina Heffernan
06/09/1934 - 10/25/2019
Nina grew up in Framingham MA. She became a R.N., a wife and a mother of Russell Bedard, Wendy Perin and Nina Murray.
She had 10 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren, a sister Audrey Marsh along with nieces and nephews. She moved to Florida
in the 90's and was loved by all who knew her and gave unconditional love to all. She was predeceased by her mother Nina Marsh,
first husband Robert Bourette, step father Harry Marsh,sister Dorothy,brother Lee and husband Bill. Memorial service will be
at Edgewater Union Church on Saturday November 9th at 1pm with a luncheon following service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019