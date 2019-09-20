|
Nina Mencarini Sperlich
June 4, 1957 - August 30, 2019
Memorial mass for Nina Mencarini Sperlich, 62, Flagler Beach who lost her courageous battle with cancer August 30, 2019 will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. A reception will follow at the church. She was born in Manassas, Virginia on June 4, 1957 to the late Aldo and Louise Mencarini. The family moved to Daytons Beach in 1968 and she graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1975 and DBCC in 1995 with an A.S. degree. Nina started her career working for FPL in inventory services and most recently with Duva-Sawko doing medical billing. Nina enjoyed outdoor activities including tennis, jogging/walking and was especially proud of the 1/2 marathon she finished. She loved spending time with her beloved husband Ed and often spoke of their times bike riding and white water rafting together. Survivors include her husband Ed; sister Gina (Mike); nephew Jason (Jen, Sara, Bradley); and niece Jessica (Clint, Jackson). Inurnment will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL at a later date. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019