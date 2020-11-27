1/1
Noel E. Maniere
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noel E. Maniere
11/09/1928 - 11/26/2020
Noel E. Maniere, age 92, of Edgewater, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Bronx, New York to Noel and Angelina Spero Maniere, Noel E. came to the area in 1985 from New York. A World War II Air Force veteran, he was an electrical engineer in the radar aerospace industry. Noel helped his son run Casey's Gas Station in New Smyrna Beach for over 40 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed being with his late wife, on cruises together. Noel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include 2 sons, George and his wife, Hanna Maniere, of Sparkill, New York and Thomas Maniere, of Edgewater; daughter, Marie and her husband, Michael Kessler, of New Smyrna Beach; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 60 years, Joan and brother, George. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Entombment will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved