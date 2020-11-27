Noel E. Maniere
11/09/1928 - 11/26/2020
Noel E. Maniere, age 92, of Edgewater, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Bronx, New York to Noel and Angelina Spero Maniere, Noel E. came to the area in 1985 from New York. A World War II Air Force veteran, he was an electrical engineer in the radar aerospace industry. Noel helped his son run Casey's Gas Station in New Smyrna Beach for over 40 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed being with his late wife, on cruises together. Noel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include 2 sons, George and his wife, Hanna Maniere, of Sparkill, New York and Thomas Maniere, of Edgewater; daughter, Marie and her husband, Michael Kessler, of New Smyrna Beach; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 60 years, Joan and brother, George. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Entombment will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of one's choice
