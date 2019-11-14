|
Noel Ellsworth Wildman
Jan. 1, 1931 - Nov. 11, 2019
Noel Ellsworth Wildman passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday 11/11/2019 in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. He was in the care of Hospice after his battle with Parkinson's Disease. Noel was born January 1st, 1931 to parents Dr. Roscoe & Lena Wildman in Peru, Indiana. Noel graduated from Butler University with a degree in Marketing & Finance and later received his Master's degree. Noel met his devoted wife Barbara while in college and they were married on December 12, 1954. Noel went on to work for Dow Chemical Corporation directly out of college in their plastic film division. He helped Dow launch one of their newest products (saran wrap) into the marketplace. Noel proceeded to spend 50 years in the packing & film industry traveling around the world. His first love was his family and he loved the many vacations they had taken together. Noel & Barbara were members for over 50 years at Oak Grove Methodist Church and Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta before moving to Daytona Beach Shores in 2010. Noel thoroughly enjoyed his years as a choir tour chaperon at Oak Grove and his many golf trips in the US and abroad. Noel was also an avid fisherman and had taken multiple fishing trips each year with a wonderful group of friends. Noel is survived by his loving wife of 64+ years Barbara, Sons Mark and David (Partner Jeremy Bernard), and daughter Sheryl Tobin ( husband Sean). Noel was especially fond of his three grandchildren Nicole, Ashley & Patrick. He and the family were extremely appreciative of his wonderful caregivers Nastassji, Mary & Wanda. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM led by Reverend Mason Kiple (cousin) in the chapel of Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, Florida 32127. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129 or the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019