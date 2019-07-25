|
|
Nola Hartense Lilly
April 12, 1922 - July 24, 2019
Nola Hartense Lilly, 97, of Port Orange, FL, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home, on July 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Nola was born April 12, 1922 in Beaver, WV, to Henry and Lula Hall. She was a proud Navy wife who worked as a riveter on the PBM-3 Bomber at the Glen L. Martin Co. in Baltimore, MD. During WWII. After 35 years of service with Bendix Allied Corp. in Baltimore, MD, Nola and her husband Ed retired to a log cabin in Hendersonville, NC where they spent 24 happy years. In 2008, they relocated to Port Orange FL to be near family. Nola especially enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to visit friends and relatives, working jig saw puzzles and collecting antiques. Her beautiful flowers were what she was well known for and were her pride and joy. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Belus of Port Orange, son Dennis Lilly and wife Denise Lilly of Daytona Beach, five grandchildren, Debi Meredith (Brandon) Port Orange, Mike Belus (Tammy) Port Orange, Skip Lilly, (Christel) Daytona Beach, Scott Lilly Mt Holly NC., Sean Ziemann, (Nikki) Buford, GA. Nola is also survived by eleven great grand children, one great-great grandchild, and her beloved sister, Glenna Alley (Donnie) of Haw River, NC. Many nieces and nephews that were a large part of her life and many friends to fill a book with. She will be missed by all for her loving heart. Nola was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, of 65 years, son-in law, Allen Belus, Margie Lilly and sisters, Betty Lou, Esta, Freda and her brothers Ernie, Tom, Eugene and Bill. A private service was held, per her request. In lieu of flowers please consider donation to: Kindred Hospice, 1717 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., #130, Daytona Beach, FL 32117; without their help and love this would not have been possible for us to keep her home. Arrangements have been entrusted with Lohman Funeral Home, Port Orange, FL. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.luiliticmiunerainomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 25 to July 28, 2019