Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Nora Beatrice Wilson

Nora Beatrice Wilson Obituary
Nora Beatrice Wilson
Our dear mother Nora Beatrice Wilson was born September 17, 1927 to Virginia Mitchel; her father was deceased at her birth. She attended the Tampa Florida school system as a child. Her siblings Thomas Mitchel Julia Carey, Rudolph Mitchel Vera Metaye and James Mitchell are all deceased and were awaiting her arrival. As an adult she married Lonnie Gaddy, Sr. (deceased) and had four children: Herman Gaddy, Deborah Blow (deceased), Lonnie Gaddy Jr. and Jennifer Granger, all born in Harlem New York. Miss Bea, as we called her, had devoted sons and daughters in-law, 18 grandchildren and over 27 great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She had a lot of hugs to give and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins still in Tampa Florida and Chicago. One of her Favorite sayings was, "When we all get together what a glorious day it will be in Heaven." Until then, Our Dear Mother Rests in God's Grace, a Job well done, God's faithful servant. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, March, 3, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Daytona Memorial Park.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
