|
|
Nora C. Fox
Aug. 5, 1952 - Jan. 14, 2019
Nora joined her Lord in Heaven on January 14. She was born in Lakewood, New Jersey. She is survived by her husband Roy P. Fox and her mother Rena Clayton. She was predeceased by her father James A. Clayton and her sister, Leah Clayton. Nora was a floral designer, working in the industry for 45 years, first in New Jersey then in Florida for many years. If you knew her, you know how much she loved God, her family, her cats, painting in oils and baking cookies for friends at Christmas. Nora graduated from Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, and attended Elizabethtown, PA College. A memorial service for Nora will be held at Deltona Memorial Gardens on February 9, 2019 with Pastor Joseph Gasper officiating at 1 pm. Donations to Veterans in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019