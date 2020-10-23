1/1
Nora Sgro
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora Sgro
11/02/1951 - 10/21/2020
Nora Sgro, age 68, of New Smyrna Beach, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Dorothy Breit Laxton, Nora came to the area in 2003 from Pennsylvania. Retired as a manager at Verizon, formerly Bell Telephone, she was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church where she was a Eucharist Minister and was a member of the prayer shawl ministry. Nora found happiness in gardening and quilting. Survivors include her daughter, Angela (Carlo) Nicoletta; son, Michael Sgro; 2 grandchildren, Carlo (Alicia) Nicoletta; and Megan (Paula) Nicoletta; 3 sisters, Leah (Georgianna) Laxton; Robin (Leo) Reitmeyer and Amy (Tom) Wyllie; and brother, Michael (Andrea) Laxton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Edward and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with the Reverend Patrick Quinn, T.O.R., officiating. Friends will be received on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater Facility; 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved