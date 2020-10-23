Nora Sgro
11/02/1951 - 10/21/2020
Nora Sgro, age 68, of New Smyrna Beach, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Dorothy Breit Laxton, Nora came to the area in 2003 from Pennsylvania. Retired as a manager at Verizon, formerly Bell Telephone, she was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church where she was a Eucharist Minister and was a member of the prayer shawl ministry. Nora found happiness in gardening and quilting. Survivors include her daughter, Angela (Carlo) Nicoletta; son, Michael Sgro; 2 grandchildren, Carlo (Alicia) Nicoletta; and Megan (Paula) Nicoletta; 3 sisters, Leah (Georgianna) Laxton; Robin (Leo) Reitmeyer and Amy (Tom) Wyllie; and brother, Michael (Andrea) Laxton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Edward and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with the Reverend Patrick Quinn, T.O.R., officiating. Friends will be received on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater Facility; 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
