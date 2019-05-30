|
|
Noreen Weller
12/9/1954 - 5/25/2019
Noreen Sue Weller passed away peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Orange City after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born December 9, 1954 in Beacon, NY. At the age of six, she and her family moved to Lake Helen where she attended school and graduated from Deland High School in 1972 and subsequently from St. Petersburg Community College. Due to her deep love for all living things, she served as a veterinary technician for most of her early career. She also practiced accounting, became an IRS Enrolled Agent, and eventually owned her own bookkeeping firm until her cancer diagnosis in 2000. Noreen was always involved in community service. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years, was a member of the River City Fraternal Order of Eagles, and volunteered in a leadership capacity for nearly a decade in the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Citizens Observer Program. In 2015, Noreen was honored by the Obama Administration with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for her lifelong commitment to volunteer service. Her hobbies included travelling, volunteering for independent film festivals, being an avid scuba diver and also playing bunco regularly with a group of close friends.
Noreen is predeceased by her niece Mary Beth (Knapp) Mount. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Bruce Weller; children Briana (Weller) High, Ruskin, FL, and Ashley Weller, Orange City, FL; brother, Rob Knapp, Ft. Meyers, FL; and nephew, Stephen Knapp, Ft. Meyers, FL.
There will be a Celebration of Life service followed by a light lunch, at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1295 Saxon Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019