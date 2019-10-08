Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Cantrell Clements


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Cantrell Clements Obituary
Norma Cantrell Clements
August 23, 1932 - October 6, 2019
Norma Cantrell Clements, age 87, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday October 6, 2019 at her residence. Born in Big Flat, Arkansas to Jack and Billie Cantrell, Norma came to the area in 1957 from Jacksonville. A homemaker, Norma was a member of Atlantic Coast Community Church, New Smyrna Beach; and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, painting and woodcarving and loved her blue grass music. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always putting her children first.Survivors include her daughter, Shayne Clements, of Edgewater; 3 sons, Stanley Clements, Michael Clements and Guy Clements, all of New Smyrna Beach; 2 granddaughters, Kimburli (Chad) Clements Lancaster, of New Smyrna Beach and Summer Clements of Florida; 2 grandsons, Thomas Clements, of Edgewater and Garrett Clements, of Florida; 2 great grandsons, Coby Clements and Connor Clements, both of Edgewater. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 64 years, Arthur Gerald and sister Maxine Stauffer.Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Settle-Wilder's Chapel with Pastor Jerry Fincher, Atlantic Coast Community Church, officiating. Entombment will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel's. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now