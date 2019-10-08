|
|
Norma Cantrell Clements
August 23, 1932 - October 6, 2019
Norma Cantrell Clements, age 87, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday October 6, 2019 at her residence. Born in Big Flat, Arkansas to Jack and Billie Cantrell, Norma came to the area in 1957 from Jacksonville. A homemaker, Norma was a member of Atlantic Coast Community Church, New Smyrna Beach; and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, painting and woodcarving and loved her blue grass music. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always putting her children first.Survivors include her daughter, Shayne Clements, of Edgewater; 3 sons, Stanley Clements, Michael Clements and Guy Clements, all of New Smyrna Beach; 2 granddaughters, Kimburli (Chad) Clements Lancaster, of New Smyrna Beach and Summer Clements of Florida; 2 grandsons, Thomas Clements, of Edgewater and Garrett Clements, of Florida; 2 great grandsons, Coby Clements and Connor Clements, both of Edgewater. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 64 years, Arthur Gerald and sister Maxine Stauffer.Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Settle-Wilder's Chapel with Pastor Jerry Fincher, Atlantic Coast Community Church, officiating. Entombment will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel's. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019