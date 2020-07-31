Norma Jean W. Sparks
3/30/1926 - 7/27/2020
Norma Jean Sparks, age 94, died July 27, 2020 at Ocean View Nursing Home, where she had been a resident since 2017. She was born in Anderson, Indiana where she married, raised her children, and worked as a pediatric nurse at St. John's Hospital. She retired in 1987 and later moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida to be near her daughter. As a youth Norma loved her bicycle and had it frequently locked away as punishment for straying too far from home. As an adult, she enjoyed traveling the country as a passenger on a motorcycle and in a small plane, experiencing many adventures along the way. She also enjoyed an occasional bloody Mary with her girlfriends at JB's Fish Camp. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Florence Whittaker, her brothers James and Carl Whittaker, sister Phyllis Carlson and granddaughter Jennifer Sparks. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Chamberlain, son Larry (Karen) Sparks, daughter Pamela (Ron) Cox, granddaughter Lorie Sparks, grandsons Brian (Carrie) Cox, David (Diana) Cox, and Jason (Melissa) Cox, and three great grandsons, Austin, Mason, and Logan. Her greatest joy and pride were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Christion Church of Edgewater. We love you NaNa. Services will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Services 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32169, August 8, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremations. Online condolences can be made to www.baldwinbrotherscremation.com