Norma Jo Poole-BlandMarch 26, 1949 - July 31, 2020On Friday, July 31, 2020, Norma Jo Poole-Bland, loving daughter and mother of 1 child, passed away at age 71. Norma was born on March 26, 1949 in Daytona Beach, FL to Joe and Maggie Wyman. She received her Master's degree from Bethune Cookman University in 2020 and planned to pursue a career in law. Norma had a passion for activism and was a valued member of the community. She also loved mentoring and family time. Norma also loved to teach, read and speak in public. She was a member of the NAACP Executive Committee and served as the chair of Legal Redress. She also served on the Committee for Civic Engagement and registered hundreds of citizens to vote as well as assisting ex-felons in getting their rights restored. She had just completed NAACP training from our National Office where she received a certificate in Community Emergency Response Team as well as Civil Rights. She was a member of New Life Church in Daytona, pastor is Rev. Gooden. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Joe Sr. and brother Joe Jr. She is survived by her son Ralph Walton and his wife Lisa, their children Quentin, Te'a and MacKenzie, her sister Montrose, her four children Teslim, Corey, Nataleese and Kyra and 18 nieces and a nephews. Due to COVID, there will not be a funeral service. The family will instead hold a private ceremony. Flowers or donations may be sent to her son Ralph M. Walton at 3921 Birkhoff Lane, Fayetteville, NC 28304.