Clayton Frank and Biggs Funeral Home
402 Cypress Ave
Crescent City, FL 32112
(386) 698-1621
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Norma Ruth Braddock

Norma Ruth Braddock Obituary
Norma Ruth Braddock
02/24/2019
Norma Ruth Braddock, 85, died at her home in Seville early Sunday morning, February 24, 2019. Mrs. Braddock was a lifelong resident of Seville and she along with her husband Leon, owned and operated Braddock Slaughtering Service. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon and grandson, Derrell Price. She is survived by her sons, Audie (Carole) Braddock and Adam (Lori) Braddock of Seville; a daughter, Alison (David) Register of Seville; sisters, Nancy Williams of Seville and JoAnn Reider of Seattle, Washington and a brother, Billy Ruth of Pierson; eight grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren. Her family will receive friends and family at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church for viewing and visitation. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM with Reverend Nelson Bonilla officiating. Burial will follow in Seville Cemetery. At the family's request donations may be made in honor of her memory to United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, Florida 32725. Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
