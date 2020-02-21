Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Norma Varriale McDonald


1917 - 2020
Norma Varriale McDonald Obituary
Norma Varriale McDonald
11/10/1917 - 2/19/2020
Norma was an independent, well-read woman. In addition to her love of books, she was an avid sports fan and played basketball in high school. She loved music, especially Italian operas, and played many of her favorite songs on the piano proficiently. Norma was a stay-at-home mother of three children and volunteered as a "Pink Lady" at Halifax Health Medical Center. She also recorded books for the Lions Club assisting in their service work for people who had lost their ability to read. She was predeceased by Thomas Marshall, her loving husband of 65 years, and her beloved daughter, Patricia McDonald Argalas. She is survived by her son, Robert McDonald (Paula), and daughter, Kathleen McDonald Tomlinson, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held on February 27th at 1:00 pm at DeLand Memorial Gardens. Allen Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
