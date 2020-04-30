Home

Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory
145 S Highway 17 92
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-8880
Norma Windsor


1943 - 2020
Norma Windsor Obituary
Norma Windsor
11/14/1943 - 04/28/2020
Norma Jean Windsor, 76 of Deland, Florida passed away on 4.28.2020.
Norma was born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 14, 1943. Norma worked in Telecommunications as an informational operator for First Data for 10 years before retiring in 2008.
Norma is survived by her loving husband Lawrence. 4 grandchildren: Jeffrey Tidd( Becky), Amber Tidd, Zachary Tidd( Fiancé Kaitlyn Eckersen) and Troy Bradford. 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and sister Shirley Prout.
She is precede in death by her parents Sarah and Alfred Farina
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation check by mail to:
Halifax Health - Hospice, Fund Development
3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 or via https://www.halifaxhealth.org/services-treatments/our-services/hospice-care/giving/donation-port
Private graveside service at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Friday 5.1.2020.
Altman-Long Funeral Home in charge (386)668-8880
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
