|
|
Norman J. Ericsson
Feb. 10, 1930 - Feb. 19, 2020
Norman J Ericsson, 90, of Daytona Beach, FL died Wednesday February 19, 2020. He was born February 10, 1930 in Yonkers NY. He was raised by his parents Eric and Edythe Ericsson in Mt. Vernon, NY. He graduated from NYU School of Engineering with an Industrial Engineering degree. He served two years in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers as he had completed ROTC training. Norm worked 25 years for Otis Elevator in Yonkers where he managed the Quality Control Department. He and his wife Sybil have been married for 54 years and in 1979 moved to Daytona Beach. In 1980, when it opened, they joined Pelican Bay and in 1987 built a home there. Norm was an avid golfer. He had 4 holes in one and back in the 80"s scored 72 on both courses. Besides his wife Sybil, he is survived by his nephew Peter Hinton and his family who reside on Pender Island, Canada and his brother in law Alan Banks and his wife Lydia. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Hinton (Peter's mother). There will not be any formal services as according to his wishes. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date at a National Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020