Norman "Ed" Rose

12/10/1936 - 5/30/2020

Norman passed May 30th after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family. Norman enjoyed playing the steel guitar, flying model airplanes, as well as running model trains. In his later years he delivered clothing and food with his wife, Dorothy, to anyone who was in need. He leaves behind his loving wife Dorothy "Dottie" Rose, Daughters Deanna (Jimmy) Tent, Jackie (Chris) MacLean, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Donations can be made in the form of flowers, c/o Norman Rose and sent to the Ormond Beach chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3800, where a celebration of life will be held on June 20th, 2020 @ 2pm, 190 S. Nova Rd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store