Norris McKinzie
December 8, 1941 - June 25, 2019
Norris McKinzie, 77, passed June 25, 2019, with his family by his side in Daytona Beach, FL. Public viewing will be held July 5, from 5 - 8 pm at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home. He was born December 8, 1941, in Fitzgerald, GA to Eddie Lee McKenzie Sr. and Alma Batton (deceased). He moved to Daytona Beach at age 4. He received his diploma from Daytona Beach Junior College in 1971. He retired from the Daytona Beach News Journal in 2007 after 34 years. He was married to Elizabeth McKinzie (deceased) for 44 years. His interests included riding his bike around town, making people laugh, cracking jokes, listening to music, and dancing. Mr. McKinzie is survived by his brother, Eddie McKenzie, Jr.; sisters, Betty Boone and Henrietta McKenzie; son Fitz (and Stephanie) McKinzie, daughter Amanda (and Ronald deceased) Williams; 4 granddaughters, 7 nephews, 10 nieces and host of relatives and friends who will miss him. Professional services and arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019