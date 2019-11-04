|
Odette P Doller
06/08/1928 - 10/14/2019
Odette P Doller, 91, of Palm Coast, Florida died at 11:00am on Monday, October 14, 2019 in her residence with family present. A private memorial service will be held graveside at Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY. Odette was born in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 8, 1928 to Charles and Bertha (Lichtsteiner) Pasche, the oldest of two daughters. Odette graduated from college in Lausanne, Switzerland with a degree in Business Administration. On August 23, 1947 she married Elmer E Doller from Buffalo, NY, who passed 10 years ago. They met at the end of WWII and were happily married 61 years. Odette retired after 15 years of service in Accounting from the Ameron Corporation. Odette and Elmer were active members of the in West Seneca, NY and Palm Coast, FL. They were both founding members of the private ski club, Sitzmarker Ski Club in Colden, NY. They were both also active in the German, French and Swiss clubs in NY and FL. Odette was an avid golfer and a member of the Palm Coast Golf Resorts. Odette was proud of her dual citizenship with Switzerland and shared her love for all things Swiss with her family and friends. Odette was deeply loved by all who had the opportunity to meet her. Survivors include her two daughters, Donna (William) Maher and Denise Doller, also three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
