Oliver Gerald Joyner Sr
Aug. 20, 1929 - Oct. 31, 2019
Oliver Gerald Joyner Sr. 90 years young, died peacefully at home in South Daytona, Florida. Born in Ocala, Florida. Oliver was a true Southern gentleman! A loving and devoted father, husband and friend. Classically trained drummer; Korean war veteran; Lead agent Independent Life Insurance Co. Most proud of being President of Lincoln College. Lieutenant of the Bristol, Virginia Police Dept. Harbormaster of Adventure Yacht Harbor. Kentucky Colonel. An avid car and boat enthusiast. Faithful member and honored Elder of The Drive-In Christian Church, Daytona Beach Shores. Distinguished man with a brilliant open mind, patient, kind and humorous! Survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ellen M. Joyner. Children Oliver Joyner, Jr., Kathy J. Leikauf, Richard A. Joyner, Beckie J. Hicks. Preceded in death by his beloved parents, O.G. and Sarah Joyner; son Charles O. Joyner and his wives, Sally and Bettie Joyner. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Oliver was an extraordinary dignified man who was a blessing and touched and blessed many lives. He was loved by all. Oliver will be remembered with a smile. He will be missed. Graveside committal Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Micanopy Historical Cemetery, Micanopy, Florida. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Drive-In Christian Church new Friendship Hall, 3140 South Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118. Lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, send donations to .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019