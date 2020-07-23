Olivia Teemer ThomasDec. 31, 1943 - July 15, 2020A Funeral Service (Private) for Mrs. Olivia Teemer Thomas, 76, Edgewater, Florida, who passed on July 15, 2020, will be 10 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Apostolic Faith Temple, with Eld. Victor Corey, presiding and Bishop Arden Luster, Bridgegroom Apostolic Church, Jacksonville, FL, delivering the main eulogy. Interment (Public may attend) will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM, today, (Fri, July 24) at Apostolic Faith Temple. Mrs. Thomas was born in New Smyrna Bch on December 31, 1943 to the late David and Harthula (Rogers) Teemer. She attended the public schools of Volusia County and was a 1961 graduate of the former Chisholm High School and attended Daytona Beach Vocational College where she studied business administration. She married the love of her life, Robert "Rob" Thomas in 1968. She was employed with Boeing at Cape Canaveral for several years, eventually leaving to become a homemaker. In 1991 she became a Certified Nursing Assistant, working for private patients. She was a former member of Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ where she was baptized and received the Holyghost at a young age. She eventually moved her membership to Oak Grove Pentecostal Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. In 1988 her husband was led to begin a ministry, Apostolic Faith Temple. As First Lady she served on the Prayer Band; visited the sick and shut-in; she was President of the Hospitality Committee; organized the Singles Ministry, and Women's Conferences. She was also the former President of the Minister's Wives and a member of the Pastor's Wives Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister: Linda Teemer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years: Bishop Robert B. Thomas; 4 beloved children: Kevin Thomas (Angela), Vincent Thomas (Patricia), Victor Thomas (Tameka), Tamara Thomas Henderson (Michael); 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren: her brothers: Howard Teemer and Areitious "Pete" Teemer; her aunt: Tessie Teemer; an adopted brother: James Hill; adopted sister: Lefonia Boyd; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, including Reginald Ellis and LaKesha Ellis; her spiritual daughters: Mary Morris, Judy Hill, and Inay Ingram; other sorrowing family and friends including her Apostolic Faith Temple Family.